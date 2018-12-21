The year may be winding down, but these Latin artists are still delivering the hottest new music to add to your End of Year playlists.

From a variety of collaborations featuring a perfect blend of genres to Bad Bunny slowing things down to spread a strong message, to a heartwarming mother-daughter moment in Jennifer Lopez's new music video, these artists and more were definitely saving some of their best and catchiest tunes for the last days of 2018.

Check out the can't-miss new songs and music videos that were released this week in our list below.

Luis Fonsi and Ozuna -- "Imposible"

Two genres, pop and urban, coming together to deliver an infectious collaboration that we didn't know we needed! "Imposible" is a romantic tune that features both artists singing about how no other person will love a woman more than they will. The accompanying video -- directed by Carlos Perez and filmed in Miami and Los Angeles – sees the duo at a train station with a crew of dancers interpreting the jam.

Expect plenty more new tunes soon from Fonsi, who told ET earlier this month: "I'm releasing my album in 2019. I haven’t released an album in four years, so it's like going back to school after being out of school for a long time."

Bad Bunny -- "Solo de Mi"

A change from his usual up-tempo tracks, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero's latest single -- and accompanying music video -- is about how domestic violence is unacceptable and women should be respected. Bad Bunny sent the message even more clearly in his Instagram post announcing the video.

“I'm not sure if cockfighting is abuse, but violence against women and the absurd number of women who are murdered is,” he wrote. “When are we going to prioritize what really matters? We always want to blame everyone but the one at fault. It’s time to take action now…Respect women, respect men, respect your neighbor, respect life."

Cardi B -- "Money"

Just in time for the holidays, the rapper dropped the official music video for "Money" on Friday. In the nearly four-minute clip, Cardi drips in plenty of jewels and a slew of different looks that "all kill," including one costume inspired by Cleopatra. But it's not long before she strips down to her birthday suit, wearing nothing but silver rings while sitting at a piano. She also taps into her former stripper days and includes a mini cameo by her baby girl, Kulture.

Anuel AA, Bantu and Nicki Minaj – "Familia (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

This genre-blending tune from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack mixes Anuel AA's Puerto Rican trap flavor with Minaj's hip-hop and Bantu's reggae for an uplifting single. Inspired by the animated superhero film, the single has a clear message with lyrics like "nobody mess with my familia,"

Jennifer Lopez -- "Limitless"

J.Lo fans have already heard the Sia-written track, but this week the empowering video -- featuring the singer's 10-year-old daughter, Emme -- was released.

The female-centric clip shows the mother-daughter duo playing the same character in the video and struggling to get through life. Wearing an ill-fitting, baggy suit, the pair is seen separately out in nature with the weather going crazy -- there's wind and thunderstorms as leaves tumble from the yellow sky -- and trying to make it up a hill.

Nio Garcia and Casper Magico featuring Jennifer Lopez, Wisin & Yandel and Cosculluela – "Te Bote II"

There's plenty of artists featured on "Te Bote," and the second version includes even more Latin superstars. The new remix begins with J.Lo singing in English about a complicated former lover, she then switches to Spanish to explain how she "threw" him out. Dynamic duo Wisin & Yandel follow with their own message about how they ended things with a former flame, the rest of the artists follow.

Maluma feat. Becky G and Anita – "Mala Mia (Remix)"

The Colombian crooner's track has already become a worldwide sensation, and will only gain a wider audience with the remix featuring Becky G and Anitta. The new version -- written by Maluma, Edgar Barrera, Stiven Rojas, Becky G, Anitta, Johany Alejandro Correa, and the Rude Boyz -- is full of girl-power, with strong and cheeky lyrics that can definitely be considered a new female anthem.

Ally Brooke -- "The Truth Is In There"

The 25-year-old singer lent her dynamic voice to the reimagined Weight Watchers program's "For Every Body" campaign theme song. The Diane Warren-written song is all about uplifting one another, embracing our differences and knowing that we are all beautiful in our own way.

Natti Natasha -- "Lamento Tu Pérdida"

Closing 2018, the Dominican singer does not hold back with "Lamento Tu Pérdida," which translates to "Sorry for Your Loss." The breakup jam is dedicated to an ungrateful ex who did not appreciate her while she was with him. In the catchy track, Natti belts "without me you're nothing," "you feel like trash, there's no doubt that I was the strong one," and "you had to lose me to value me."

