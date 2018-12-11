Luis Fonsi is ready to release a new album!

It’s been four years since Fonsi released his eighth studio album, which he titled 8. And, after giving us international hits like “Despacito,” “Echame la Culpa” and “Calypso” for the past couple of years, the Puerto Rican singer says he can’t wait to share his new songs with fans.

“2019 is going to be a beautiful year,” Fonsi told ET exclusively last month while promoting his latest gig, Telemundo’s La Voz, which premieres Jan. 13. Fonsi will be a coach along with three other superstars, including Wisin, Carlos Vives, and Alejandra Guzman. Jorge Bernal has signed on to host. “I'm releasing my album in 2019, I haven't released an album in four years, so it's like going back to school after being out of school for a long time.”

The 40-year-old singer says it brings him great pleasure to “actually have a full album, to be able to actually share a lot of these songs that I've been working on for the last three years.”

“They're really special and personal songs,” he continued. “The [album will include] big, uptempo songs like 'Despacito' and will also include beautiful ballads.”

Fonsi also revealed that he’ll be going on tour in “early summer, and that's the best way to celebrate everything -- to just go on stage. That's my home, other than my real home with my family. My second home is just being on stage, that's where I feel the most comfortable.”

Fonsi also reflected on how fatherhood has changed his worldview and how he hopes to make his kids proud.

“It's a beautiful thing. I celebrate it. I'm blessed and I thank God for it every day. When I have someone to celebrate [my success] with it makes it that much better,” he said about his family. “You know, when you go on vacation by yourself and see this beautiful place but you have nobody to share it with... if you have somebody you love with you, it just makes it so much better. When you have success in this career, you want to be able to go back home and hug your wife and your kids and although they're very young and might not fully grasp what's going on, I'm hoping when they get older they'll be proud.”

“That's what I want to leave behind, a really positive legacy,” he added. “And they push me because there are days when you're tired, you're sick, you've been going nonstop and you see their little faces and, man, that's the best medicine in life.”

