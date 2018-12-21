Cardi B Strips Down in Sexy NSFW Music Video for 'Money' -- Watch!

All Cardi B wants to see is the money!

Just in time for the holidays, the rapper dropped the official music video for "Money" on Friday, a track that will be featured on the deluxe edition of her latest album, Invasion of Privacy.

In the nearly four-minute video, Cardi drips in plenty of jewels and a slew of different looks that "all kill," including one costume inspired by Cleopatra.

But it's not long before she strips down to her birthday suit, wearing nothing but silver rings while sitting at a piano:

The 26-year-old also taps into her former days as a stripper, showing off her pole dancing skills with two other dancers.

"I was born to flex (yes) / diamonds on my neck," the Bronx, New York, native raps. "I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)."

Around the 1:02 mark, it appears her baby girl, Kulture, whom she shares with Offset, also makes a cameo in a glamorous breastfeeding scene.

Watch the full music video below:

Cardi B teased in early December that the music video would be coming with a sneak peek look at one of her many outfits -- a gold-plated leotard with a matching headpiece and bedazzled acrylic nails.

She also shared an epic behind-the-scenes pic of herself on the stripper pole.

Cardi B currently boasts over 37.8 million fans on Instagram, but earlier this week, she gained a whole new audience when James Corden drove her to the Culver City Senior Center in Los Angeles for an impromptu performance.

During a Mind/Body Dance Class at the center, Cardi grabbed the mic and sang "I Like It" for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.

See it all go down in the video below:

