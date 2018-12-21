Music

Cardi B Strips Down in Sexy NSFW Music Video for 'Money' -- Watch!

By Desiree Murphy‍
Cardi
All Cardi B wants to see is the money!

Just in time for the holidays, the rapper dropped the official music video for "Money" on Friday, a track that will be featured on the deluxe edition of her latest album, Invasion of Privacy.

In the nearly four-minute video, Cardi drips in plenty of jewels and a slew of different looks that "all kill," including one costume inspired by Cleopatra.

Cardi B
But it's not long before she strips down to her birthday suit, wearing nothing but silver rings while sitting at a piano:

Cardi B
The 26-year-old also taps into her former days as a stripper, showing off her pole dancing skills with two other dancers.

Cardi B
"I was born to flex (yes) / diamonds on my neck," the Bronx, New York, native raps. "I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)."

Around the 1:02 mark, it appears her baby girl, Kulture, whom she shares with Offset, also makes a cameo in a glamorous breastfeeding scene.

Cardi B
Watch the full music video below:

Cardi B teased in early December that the music video would be coming with a sneak peek look at one of her many outfits -- a gold-plated leotard with a matching headpiece and bedazzled acrylic nails.

MONEY MUSIC VIDEO WILL BE OUT SOON😘😘😘

She also shared an epic behind-the-scenes pic of herself on the stripper pole.

MONEY VIDEO COMES OUT AT 2pm est

Cardi B currently boasts over 37.8 million fans on Instagram, but earlier this week, she gained a whole new audience when James Corden drove her to the Culver City Senior Center in Los Angeles for an impromptu performance.

During a Mind/Body Dance Class at the center, Cardi grabbed the mic and sang "I Like It" for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.

See it all go down in the video below:

Watch Cardi B Crush a Live Performance at a Senior Citizen Center During Hilarious 'Carpool Karaoke'

