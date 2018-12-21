Celebs are getting ready to rock around the Christmas tree!

On Thursday, The Late Late Show With James Corden premiered a very special edition of their popular segment, "Carpool Karaoke."

The festive clip begins with Corden -- donning a gingerbread house-adorned ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat -- fixing his Christmas blues by summoning the holiday's unofficial king, Michael Buble.

With a snap of Corden's fingers, Buble -- wearing a holiday sweater of his own -- appears in the gift-filled car as the opening notes to "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" play.

It's not just Buble who Corden invited for the fun, though! This year's "Carpool Karaoke" participants return in the mashup for the incredibly festive tune.

A clapping Cardi B, stoic Paul McCartney and soulful Shawn Mendes all join in to perform the song, before talents including Barbra Streisand, Migos and Adam Levine make appearances too.

Corden saved the powerhouse girls for last, with Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande belting out the big notes throughout the track.

Before the holiday segment was released, Cardi was the latest musician to take a ride with Corden. During her segment, the "I Like It" rapper performed at a nursing home. Watch the video below to see how it all went down:

