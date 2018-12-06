Runway models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are hitting the road together for an upcoming episode of the Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and they're getting some special help from Miley Cyrus.

In this fun preview clip, shared by the show on Thursday, Jenner and Baldwin are rocking out in a parking lot to Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A." when the singer herself suddenly appears outside the back window of their SUV, bopping her head to the beat of the song.

In a moment that hilariously and bizarrely seemed to mimic several horror movie tropes, Cyrus pops up next to Baldwin's window, but disappears just before Jenner looks over, then does the same thing in Jenner's window, and yet neither of them appear concerned about the pop icon haunting their car like an energetic version of the wet ghost girl from The Ring.

Then, in a moment that would usually be played for screams rather than laughs, Cyrus is inexplicably in the car with them, singing along to her own tune from the back seat as they all rock out together.

The brief teaser doesn't reveal all the fun (and apparently surreal) moments from Baldwin and Jenner's Carpool Karaoke adventure, but it's enough to get us interesting in the madness to come.

Will Baldwin's new hubby, Justin Bieber, make a surprise appearance? Will Kendall Jenner bring along any of her famous sisters? Fans will get a chance to find out when their episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series drops on Friday, only on the Apple TV app.

For a look at Cyrus' appearance on the original "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden on The Late Late Show last year, check out the video below.

