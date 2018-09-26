Someone get James Corden on the phone!

Kate Beckinsale proved she’s not afraid to break it down on Tuesday in a funny Instagram video with a friend. The pair were seated in a car when the 45-year-old actress started belting out Prince’s 1986 hit song, “Kiss.”

“Whatever you may be doing, commit,” Beckinsale captioned the video.

For her hysterical appearance, the British star rocked over-sized shades and a white tank top, not letting her seat belt hold her back as she jammed out.

For the singalong, Beckinsale attempted Prince’s high falsetto, swaying from side to side before literally hopping up and down in her seat at one particularly passionate part of the song.

Prior to showing off her many vocal talents, Beckinsale recently opened up about how she was almost cast as Wonder Woman.

“There was a period to time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with [the film],” she told Variety in a recent interview. “But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal did.”

