Kate Beckinsale is reliving a less-than serendipitous moment!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to recreate the famous elevator scene from Serendipity, her 2001 movie with John Cusack in which their characters decide to let fate decide the outcome of their love story.

In the film's original scene, Beckinsale's character, Sara, implores Cusack's Jonathan to pick a random floor in an elevator to see if serendipity will land them in the same place.

Currently in Toronto, Canada, in support of her film, Farming, Beckinsale recognized the elevators at Fairmont Royal York Hotel, where the iconic scene was shot.

"I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in," she wrote in the post. "This is where we shot [Serendipity]. Alas I could not get my leading man to play ball this time."

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack at the after-party for the premiere of 'Serendipity' on Oct. 3, 2001 in New York City. J. Vespa/WireImage

“Get in, take a breath and then when the door closes hit a button,” Beckinsale says from an elevator in the adorable Instagram video, perfectly reciting her lines from the beloved film.

At first, Beckinsale's reenactment stays pretty true to the source material. While the film has Cusack exclaiming, "I don't understand this," Beckinsale's recreation shows a hotel employee standing in a separate elevator declaring, "I don't understand what you're saying."

"You don't have to understand, you just have to have faith," Beckinsale tells the hotel employee, just like she told Cusack in the movie.

In the film, Cusack's character questions the game, asking, "Faith in what?" Beckinsale responds, "Faith in destiny."

The actress' re-imagining goes a little differently when the hotel employee, exhibiting much annoyance, says, "What?!"

"Destiny!" she exclaims.

"Stop bothering me. I gotta work. I'm going to call my manager," the hotel employee responds, disrupting the illusion.

"Oh fine. OK. Don't bother. F*ck it," Beckinsale declares before departing the elevator. "Really. Seriously. Bullocks. I don't care."

In the movie, the characters both end up hitting the 23rd floor in separate elevators, but Cusack doesn't it make it there in time thanks to an annoying kid hitting all the buttons, causing the elevator to stop on nearly every floor.

This isn't the first time Beckinsale has paid homage to her role in Serendipity. Back in 2016, the Underworld star reunited with one of her other co-stars from the film, Molly Shannon. The duo, who played best friends in the flick, posed for a snap with Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn.

"@lindseyvonn is nearly as excited about the Serendipity reunion @theofficialsuperstar and I are having as we are,” Beckinsale captioned the cute pic.

Serendipity will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Oct. 5. Here's more with the movie's leading lady:

