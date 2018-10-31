Don’t bring around a traffic jam to rain on her parade!

Get ready for some iconic glamour, Carpool Karaoke fans. The Late Late Show host James Corden revealed the next celeb he’s taking for a musical spin is none other than the legendary Barbra Streisand.

In a special teaser clip for Thursday night’s episode, Corden hops in the car with Streisand, who is behind the wheel and asks her, “Do you mind if we listen to some music?”

She comically shoots back, “I don’t usually put the radio on and hear music. So do you really have to hear music?”

But it seems that the theater and big screen veteran finally opens up belting out the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from her hit 1968 musical adaptation, Funny Girl.

Babs clearly still has the chops, giving the performance her all in a way that’s sure to make Rachel Berry jealous of Corden.

The British late night host has had plenty of A-list talent in his Carpool Karaoke series, including Adele, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and more.

For more from Streisand, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

What Barbra Streisand Thinks Of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Remake

Barbra Streisand Details Her Decision to Clone Her Beloved Dog (Exclusive)

Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Barbra Streisand, John Legend and More React

Related Gallery