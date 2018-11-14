Migos Gives James Corden a Makeover on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden is drippin’ these days, thanks to his friends, Migos!

The Late Late Show brought along the rap trio — made up of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo — for the latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday night.

The hip-hop artists quickly took a liking to the British comedian, and the group jammed out to some surprising hits, including Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline." Migos, with the help of Corden, also jammed out to their own songs, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Motorsport” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The group even belted out Cardi B's lines in "MotorSport," with Offset happy to recite his wife's verse.

"Have you ever made love to ‘Bad and Boujee’?” Offset asks Corden in the clip. "I’m going to be honest, no. Am I going to tonight? Yes,” Corden jokes.

"You better watch out, you might end up with 10 kids,” Offset warns.

"Normally me and my wife just have the Les Miserables soundtrack, so it will be nice to have something different,” the theater buff quips.

When Takeoff pulls out $210,000 in cash, the trio offers to update Corden’s look. "I don’t look like Migos. I look like I’m hiding Migos under a coat,” Corden jokes, stepping out in a giant metallic silver coat. "I feel like a recently divorced dad who’s going through a breakdown."

When Quavo assures him he looks fresh and notes that it’s all about the attitude, Corden concedes, "You’re right, the clothes aren’t the problem, I am."

He then decided to own his new look with his posse beside him.

Here's a look back at some other epic "Carpool Karaoke" moments with Corden:

RELATED CONTENT:

Migos Does 'Carpool Karaoke' and Brings Along $170,000 in Cash -- See the Teaser!

Barbra Streisand Sings ‘Funny Girl’ in Epic ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser: Watch!

Michael Buble Belts Out His Classics on 'Carpool Karaoke' for Cancer Charity

Related Gallery