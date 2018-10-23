Michael Buble is a Carpool Karaoke pro!

The hit-making singer joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for another installment of his beloved segment, where the pair happily crooned their way through “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “It’s a Beautiful Day.” And it turns out the charming new clip is just a portion of the fun.

The 43-year-old singer is partnering with Stand Up to Cancer U.K. to help raise funds for cancer research. The entirety of Buble’s heartwarming drive with Corden will be broadcast on the U.K.’s Channel 4 on Friday at 7 p.m.

Buble has been a fierce advocate for cancer research funding since his son, Noah, was diagnosed with the disease in 2016. He has also shared his family’s emotional journey and his now 5-year-old son’s recovery. Earlier this year, a rep for Buble told ET that Noah was “doing very well.”

The arrival of this clip comes just days after Buble spoke with ET, where he shut down rumors that he intends to retire after releasing his new album, Love, following his son's cancer battle.

“It’s been a while since I have been in the public eye,” he told ET’s Nancy O’Dell. “You realize that with all of the beautiful things that come from being in the public eye, one of the things that come along are those stories that aren’t true. Yeah, I would like to also say, to set the record straight, I am not an alien. Even though I know it’s been said, I am not.”

Get more breaking music news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Buble Laughs Off Rumors Of His Retirement: 'Consider the Source'

Michael Buble Says He and Wife Luisana Were ‘Struggling to Survive’ During Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Buble Says He 'Fell in Love' With Wife Again After Son Noah Started Recovering From Cancer

Related Gallery