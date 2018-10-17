Michael Buble is setting the record straight in the best way possible!

The beloved crooner recently sat down with ET’s Nancy O’Dell, where he responded to the recent report that his son Noah’s cancer battle convinced him to retire from music after he releases his upcoming album, Love.

“It’s been a while since I have been in the public eye,” he said. “You realize that with all of the beautiful things that come from being in the public eye, one of the things that come along are those stories that aren’t true. Yeah, I would like to also say, to set the record straight, I am not an alien. Even though I know it’s been said, I am not.”

Last Friday, the Daily Mail published a story containing a quote, supposedly from the singer, where he announces that he intends to quit music.

“I don't have the stomach for it anymore. The celebrity narcissism,” he allegedly told Daily Mail Weekend magazine. “This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However, the singer’s reps told ET soon after that this is not accurate, and on Monday, Buble did an interview on SiriusXM’s Fantasy Sports Radio channel where he finally commented in his own words.

“Just consider the source," he stated. "I’m not going anywhere.”

Noah, Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato's eldest son, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and the singer has been very candid with fans about the road to recovery since. Earlier this year, a rep for Buble told ET that Noah was “doing very well.”

During Buble’s chat with ET, he also explained why he chose to name his upcoming album Love.

“I don't think there was another word that could express as many things as that one word could,” he stated. “What I was feeling, what I've been through. What the music is about.”

“You know, I think what my family and I have been through, [it] would be impossible for it not to have an effect on everything I do,” he added. “It's the truth, it does and what I really wanted was a chance to put beautiful stuff back into the world, really.”

Love will be available on Nov. 16.

Check out the full interview above.

