Despite recent reports claiming singer Michael Buble will be retiring soon, the singer’s rep tells ET that this definitely isn’t the case.

On Friday, the Daily Mail published a story that Buble and his wife Luisana Lupilato's 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer had shaken the family to the core, causing the world-renowned talent to decide to bid farewell to music after releasing his next album, Love.

“I don't have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism,” he supposedly told Daily Mail Weekend magazine. “This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However, whether or not this quote is accurate, his departure from music has been refuted by his rep. Nevertheless, Buble did admit in July that the experience did make him consider leaving music behind.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he told the Herald Sun. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith -- all of it is easily number one."

“I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much," he added. "It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

Buble has chosen to share the ins and outs of his son’s cancer battle, which began in 2016 with the shocking diagnosis. However, Noah’s health has continued to improve ever since. And earlier this year, a rep for Buble told ET that he was “doing very well.”

His new album will be released on Nov. 16.

