Michael Bublé Says He Almost Quit Music After Son Noah Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Michael Bublé was ready to hang it all up when his son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

The 42-year-old Canadian crooner told Australia's Herald Sunin a recent interview that the 2016 diagnosis put his and his wife Luisana Lopilato's careers on hold, and he wasn't sure that he'd ever return.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he told the newspaper. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith -- all of it is easily number one."

Noah, now 4, has made remarkable strides since that diagnosis, with sources telling ET in 2017 that Noah had nearly fully recovered. That November, Bublé returned to music, scheduling fresh concerts for the first time in a year.

Bublé told the Herald Sun that Noah was a "superhero" for enduring what he did.

“I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much," he said. "It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

The cancer diagnosis has also given him a fresh perspective on life. He told the Australian paper that in 2016 he wasn't enjoying music as much as he used to and started caring too much about what people thought of him. Noah's plight changed all that.

"I remember sitting in the hospital room thinking ‘I was worried about any of that s***?" he said. "I was worried about record sales or a meme or what some a**hole said about me?"

“In a second it had gotten so clear," he continued. "That clarity gave me the opportunity to find love (for music) again. I’m going to go back to what I was made to do. I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that."

Things have definitely been looking up for Bublé. He and his wife announced in February that they are expecting their third child together. And just last week, they revealed that they'll be having a daughter to join Noah and 2-year-old Elias.

