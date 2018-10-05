Michael Buble is opening up about his son’s battle with cancer.

Noah Buble was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 at age three, something both the 43-year-old singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, struggled to accept.

“What we went through was the… worst possible thing you can hear as a parent and as maybe a human being,” Buble told Australia’s Today Show earlier this week. “I much rather would have... had it be me. Many times I wished that it had been. It’s impossible.”

Buble spoke about the many tough days that came as a result of Noah’s diagnosis and treatment but said he was grateful for the love and support his family received.

“Look, there were a million times that my wife and I were just, you know, surviving, struggling to survive and to breathe,” he revealed. “More times than people could understand.”

He continued, “Some days when we wished we didn’t wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people… We knew they were praying for us. We knew there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity, to be really blunt. It was just massive.”

After Noah’s 2016 diagnosis, Lopilato revealed in July 2017 that “the worst is over” for him.

In December, a source confirmed to ET that Noah was “doing very well.”

"When Noah received a cancer diagnosis, Michael immediately made the decision to step away from his work. It was really a scary time for everyone," the source said, calling Noah “an energetic little boy!”

Back in July, Buble spoke to Today FM, an Irish radio show, where he discussed his return to music following his son’s clean bill of health.

“I’ve been through a lot and one of the things [about] going through something that my family’s been through is that it gives you great perspective,” the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer said at the time. “One of those points of perspective is it really allows you to appreciate the good things and I can’t wait [to perform]. I can’t wait! I’ve missed being out there. I’ve missed that connection. I’ve missed singing my guts out and laughing and really being connected to all of those beautiful souls out there.”

Since the radio interview, the Buble family has even more to celebrate, as they welcomed a daughter, Vida, in July. In addition to Vida and Noah, now 5, Buble and Lopilato also have a 2-year-old son, Elias.

Buble’s marriage has also never been stronger. In an interview with Stellar magazine back in August, Buble revealed that he and Lopilato “fell in love again” following the improvement of Noah’s health and the birth of Vida.

"We saw the very worst and also the best of each other. I don’t know that [having another child] was purposeful, there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief," he recalled. "I know my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us and I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl!’ she was shrieking. We want a big family -- I don’t think we’re even going to stop there."

