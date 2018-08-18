Michael Buble's life took a turn when his son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

The 42-year-old singer opens up about how Noah's health affected both his music career and his relationship with wife Luisana Lopilato in the new issue of Stellar magazine, revealing that they saw "the very worst and also the best of each other."

"I truly thought I would never go back [to music]. I was done," Buble shares. "It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah."

"I thought I had pretty good perspective; I think I’ve always been a pretty nice guy. I probably made the same mistakes anybody else had. But, man, suddenly there was great clarity," he adds. "Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell."

Buble took a step back from his career after Noah's cancer diagnosis in 2016. By 2017, however, sources told ET that Noah had nearly fully recovered, and last November, Buble returned to music. The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer's marriage with Lopilato also improved with Noah's condition, as Buble tells Stellar, "My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again."

"We saw the very worst and also the best of each other. I don’t know that [having another child] was purposeful, there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief," he recalls. "I know my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us and I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl!’, she was shrieking. We want a big family -- I don’t think we’re even going to stop there."

Buble and Lopilato, who in addition to 4-year-old son Noah are also parents to 2-year-old son Elias, welcomed daughter Vida Amber Betty Buble last month.

