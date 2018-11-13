Migos is carpooling with James Corden!

Airing on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the trio -- Offset, Quavo and Takeoff -- jump in the car with Corden and sing some of their biggest hits, including "Bad and Boujee" and "Walk It Talk It."

The host realizes that the guys are carrying a ton of cash and asks them to count it for him. Turns out the rappers brought $170,000 for the carpool adventure. With that knowledge, they make their way to a store, where Corden declares, "We'll be paying in cash."

Back in the car, the creators of the dab do the iconic dance move while singing along to Whitney Houston's 1987 hit "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Before Migos, Barbra Streisand was the latest star to take her turn in the car! During her appearance earlier this month, Streisand revealed that she's not a great driver while singing songs including "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," "The Way We Were" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

"I’ve been driving for a long time, but I haven’t driven recently because my mind is twirling,” Streisand admitted. "I found myself turning into an up ramp of a highway and the cars were coming down."

“I’ve got to be honest, though, if this is how I go out, I’ll take it,” Corden quipped. "It’s a good way to go out.”

A source close to the show's production told ET, “We shot for two hours. The car was on a tow, so she didn’t drive. We were prepared to start late, but everything ran on time. She showed up a little early, actually. The thing that stands out the most is how much she enjoyed herself. They had a lot of fun.”

