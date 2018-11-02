Babs, take the wheel!

James Corden let Barbra Streisand drive him to work during Thursday’s new Carpool Karaoke instalment on The Late Late Show.

The British comedian had some funny moments with the 76-year-old singing legend as she admitted that she’s not the best driver.

"I’ve been driving for a long time, but I haven’t driven recently because my mind is twirling,” Streisand admitted to a concerned-looking Corden. "I found myself turning into an up ramp of a highway and the cars were coming down."

“I’ve got to be honest, though, if this is how I go out, I’ll take it,” Corden quipped. "It’s a good way to go out.”

The pair sang a number of Streisand’s most iconic songs and covers including her duet with Donna Summer, “No More Tears Enough Is Enough,” the titular track from the 1973 film The Way We Were, Funny Girl’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” her new political anthem “Don’t Lie to Me,” and her mashup covers of “Imagine”/“What a Wonderful World.”

Despite her storied career, Streisand admitted that she struggles with performing after taking 27 years off due to stage fright.

"I don’t get nervous nervous, but I don’t enjoy it,” she said of performing. "I get scared. I just don’t want to disappoint people.”

To calm herself down before a performance, she tells herself, "Let go and let god."

Streisand also opened up about the time she spoke to Apple’s Tim Cook about getting the pronunciation of her name changed on Siri.

"What’s a better way to change my name than speaking to Apple, Tim Cook and saying, ‘It would be so helpful if Siri said my name right. Is that possible?’” she said, noting that he complied.

That’s not the only tech genius Streisand has reached out to.

"I once called Steve Jobs when I couldn’t figure out something on my computer,” she said of the late Apple co-founder.

The 12-minute Carpool Karaoke was a joyful one, filled with plenty of laughs of A-list moments.

A source close to the show production tells ET, “We shot for two hours. The car was on a tow, so she didn’t drive. We were prepared to start late, but everything ran on time. She showed up a little early, actually. The thing that stands out the most is how much she enjoyed herself. They had a lot of fun.”

To see Streisand’s exclusive interview with ET back in September, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Barbra Streisand Sings ‘Funny Girl’ in Epic ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser: Watch!

What Barbra Streisand Thinks Of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Remake

Barbra Streisand Details Her Decision to Clone Her Beloved Dog (Exclusive)

Related Gallery