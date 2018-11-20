When it comes to getting the party started, these Latinx artists know how to get it done.

From J Balvin to Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and more, these performers have new songs to add to your playlist and kickstart the holiday week! Christmas music may be playing non-stop, but these hip-shaking tunes will definitely bring any party to the next level.

David Guetta feat. J Balvin and Bebe Rexha -- "Say My Name"

The French DJ enlists both artists for a Latin-infused remix that delivers a tropical and electrifying beat that will take over the dance floors. The eye-catching neon video by Hannah Lux Davis only adds flavor to the banger, as the two sing about a dwindling relationship and a couple left wondering if their partner can be trusted after they begin "acting like a stranger."

J Balvin – "Reggaeton"

Another hot track from the Colombian artist is "Reggaeton," which he created with famed producer Tainy and beat-maker Sky Rompiendo. "Reggaeton" is a catchy tune that celebrates the urban music scene, referencing the genre's greats like Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderón and Wisin & Yandel, while the music video gives nods to plenty others like Don Omar and Zion & Lennox.

Jennifer Lopez – "Limitless"

Written by Sia for J.Lo's upcoming movie, Second Act, Lopez performed the song for the first time at the 2018 American Music Awards, where she opened up to ET about the track's powerful message.

"I feel so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie," she expressed. "Everything that it's about. I'm excited [for people to] see the performance. It's, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I'm just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited."

Lopez says the song is all about empowerment. "It's kind of my message as well. That the only thing holding you back is you. You can do anything you want. You are limitless. All we have to do is scream, let our voices out, stand up for what we believe in. It's so timely right now."

Prince Royce and Marc Anthony – "Adicto"

Marc Anthony has gone bachata! The 50-year-old singer teamed up with Prince Royce for his venture into the genre. "Adicto" -- written by Royce, Anthony, Oscar Hernandez (Oscarcito), Patrick Ingunza and Jorge Luis Chacín -- tells the story of a man who is addicted to women and turns to his only friend for advice. Helmed by Jessy Terrero and shot in Miami, the music video is jam-packed with dramatic moments that play out as a short film.

CNCO feat. Meghan Trainor and Sean Paul – "Hey DJ (Remix)"

The Latin American boyband surprised fans with a hot new take of their hit single by adding Meghan Trainor and Sean Paul to the mix. This feel-good song blends American and Latin pop elements while highlighting its reggaeton flair. The Angus Emmerson and Justin Bare-directed video merges the artists' cultures through the lens of a modern "Hollywood Gatsby."

"We are honored to be able to collaborate with two incredible artists who we have looked up to for a long time,” CNCO told ET exclusively. “It’s a dream come true for us to have them be part of this new version of such an important song for us and our career."

“The minute I heard it, I knew exactly what I wanted to contribute to the song,” Trainor said to ET. “Getting to work with CNCO and Sean Paul to make this smash was an absolute dream. The music video is one of my favorite videos I have ever done!”

Daddy Yankee feat. Anuel AA – "Adictiva"

After conquering the charts with "Dura," Daddy Yankee teamed up with 25-year-old rapper, Anuel AA, to bring fans a hip-shaking banger, along with a sleek music video directed by Marlon Peña. ET spoke with Yankee ahead of the 2018 Latin AMAs, where he reflected on his career and discussed why his fans connect with his sound.

"I think one of the things that people connect with DY is that I'm natural," he explained. "So I'm just gonna live in the moment, and everything I got in my heart, I will express it in that moment."

Wisin & Yandel – "Reggaeton en lo Oscuro"

Back together again after their five-year hiatus, the dynamic duo has returned with their first single since 2013. The track was written by Wisin, Yandel, Luis Angel O'Neill, Victor Viera Moore and José Torres Castro and produced by Viera Moore (aka "Jumbo") and takes fans back to the artists' early days.

The accompanying music video, directed by Daniel Durán, was shot in the La Perla neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ozuna feat. Lunay, Rauw Alejandro and Lyanno– "Luz Apaga"

The 26-year-old trap artist reunites three other reggaeton players for a breezy single that tells the story of what happens on the dance floor after the lights go off, describing a woman who stands out because of her way of dancing and attitude.

The Nuno Gomes-directed video was filmed in the municipality of Yauco and features a vibrant display of Puerto Rico's culture. After Hurricane Maria hit, the community took on the task of rebuilding and giving a new life to the town.

Reik -- "Ráptame"

Hot off the success of their collaboration with Maluma on the track, "Amigos Con Derechos," the Mexican trio released their latest single, "Ráptame." Written by Reik's Julio Ramírez Eguia and Danny Ocean, the song is a pop-urban blend that tells a couple's story of becoming one. The music video, directed by Venezuelan director Nuno Gomes, narrates a love fantasy to the rhythm of a fun dance.

ET spoke with Reik in September about how they're planning to release new music single-by-single, explaining that they are more protective of the material they put out now, more than ever.

“We don’t want to waste songs,” Jesús Navarro confessed. “We write most of our own material and as we get older and we take our job more seriously, we are less willing to let songs just disappear. We had so many songs that we loved and were so into, but because of the way that things were structured, they never saw the light of day. We’re trying to make sure that every song we put out is used to its fullest. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but we’re going to make sure that it is interesting.”

Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny -- "Te Guste"

This collaboration gives off major "Jenny from the Block" throwback vibes. Released on November 9, "Te Guste" is a bad-and-forth duet of a couple meeting for the first time, falling for each other and then reminiscing on that moment. This being their first ever collaboration, Bad Bunny admitted to ET that he was starstruck while working with Lopez on the music video and "barely said a word to her."

"To be honest, I barely said a word to her because I was so nervous. I felt the pressure," Bad Bunny confessed, with a laugh about collaborating on their new single, "Te Guste." "It was a great experience working with her. She's a total professional, a diva, a mega-star, not just in music but in the entertainment industry. You always learn from the greats, and J.Lo is one."

