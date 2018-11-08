Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny are taking things to a whole new level!

The Latin hit makers just released their catchy new single titled, "Te Guste," and it'll surely be added to all the hottest playlists. In the flirty music video, an ageless J.Lo stuns in a slew of sizzling ensembles, including a patterned pajama-like shirt and bottoms, with a triangle bikini top and her hair in playful space buns.

The 49-year-old entertainer is also seen wearing a pink-and-black floral print mini dress with matching platform wedges. Her sexiest look, however, comes when she's seen ever-glowing and showing off her hard-rock abs in a mustard-colored two-piece bikini, which she paired with a handful of gold necklaces and yellow sunglasses. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican rapper rocks a slew of colorful, printed button-up shirts.

"Pero dime que más, tu hablas mucho y no haces nada," Lopez croons in the song.

Lopez had teased her upcoming collaboration last month, giving off serious throwback vibes in her behind the scenes Instagram video.

Bad Bunny, on his end, has been working with some of the hottest acts in music. Last month, he had Drake singing Spanish in the song, "MIA." He also released "Está Rico" with Marc Anthony and Will Smith, which they will perform live for the first time at the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs.

ET recently spoke with Bad Bunny about getting to collaborate with those music heavy-hitters, as well as Cardi B and J Balvin.

“I remember when they called me to collaborate on the song ['I Like It']. It was a surprise for Cardi. She didn’t know yet that we were going to do it,” he shared. “I got into the studio with Balvin and everything came out organically. The chemistry and vibe of Balvin and mine always flows super well.”

“I think it was a track that showed union between Latinos and between different cultures,” he continued. ”It's nice to see it grow globally and have such a positive message. It’s an exciting time for Latinos because our culture keeps crossing boundaries. It’s cool to see more people embracing our culture.”

