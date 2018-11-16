Reik Releases Euphoric 'Ráptame' Music Video -- Watch!

Hot off the success of their collaboration with Maluma, "Amigos Con Derechos," Reik has released their latest single, "Ráptame," along with an eye-catching music video.

The romantic visual begins with a male pianist taking the stage to perform. As he is greeted with applause from the audience, he locks eyes with a woman in the crowd. The two are then seen in their own world, playing out their own love story with La La Land-inspired choreography -- but things take an unexpected turn at the end of the video.

The rest of the music video sees the trio -- Jesús Navarro, Julio Ramírez and Bibi Marin, singing and moving to the beat at the concert hall.

ET spoke with Reik in September about how they're planning to release new music single by single, explaining that they are more protective of the material they put out.

“We don’t want to waste songs,” Jesús confesses. “We write most of our own material and as we get older and we take our job more seriously, we are less willing to let songs just disappear. We had so many songs that we loved and were so into, but because of the way that things were structured, they never saw the light of day. We’re trying to make sure that every song we put out is used to its fullest. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but we’re going to make sure that it is interesting.”

See more on the latest Latin music in the video below.

