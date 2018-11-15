J Balvin wants other artists to pay it forward.

The 33-year-old reggaeton singer took home the 2018 Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Album for Vibras at the awards ceremony on Thursday night. Taking the stage in a full metallic look, Balvin took a moment to acknowledge the up-and-coming artists.

"I want to share this GRAMMY with my colleagues, all of the artists in the urban genre," Balvin expressed, dedicating the award, "to everyone who is representing this genre and fighting for it, even if at times we have been discriminated. But here we are fighting and showing that there are people with a lot of talent, that reggaeton has saved lives. Reggaeton has motivated people to leave the streets and focus on having better dreams and that it's worth dreaming."

Acknowledging his producers and team, he also sent a message to other top artists. "Let's not kill the dreams of the upcoming producers, the new songwriters, and value the new blood that is coming up because we are the future of music," he stated.

"Obviously, with all respect to all the artists who are legends, and who will continue to be, it's time to create new legends, new motivations. That the people in the streets will want to be like us because we are also an example."

ET spoke with Balvin on the red carpet where he reflected on his incredible year, collaborating with some of the hottest acts in music.

"All dreams really come true. I had a lot of dreams this year when we started and we made it happen. And we're going to keep dreaming more and more," Balvin added, calling his recent collabs with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, on "I Like It," and Beyonce, on "Mi Gente," total "blessings."

