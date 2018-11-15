A little J Balvin was just what we needed!

The 33-year-old singer took the stage at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, where he got the crowd hyped with his song, "Ambiente." Balvin -- who was the night's most-nominated artist, with eight nods -- proved he's the ultimate performer as he commanded attention at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The reggaetonero kept things artsy with a trippy futuristic set piece that just added to his over performance.

ET spoke with Balvin on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, where he teased he would be putting out major "vibes." As for his many nominations, he said he's "grateful and thankful."

"All dreams really come true. I had a lot of dreams this year when we started and we made it happen. And we're going to keep dreaming more and more," Balvin added, calling his recent collabs with Cardi B and Bad Bunny on "I Like It" and Beyone on "Mi Gente" total "blessings."

Balvin is competing for the top award of the night, Album of the Year, alongside Pablo Alborán, Chico Buarque, Jorge Drexler, El David Aguilar, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Luis Miguel, Monsieur Periné and Rozalén.

