J Balvin is feeling blessed.

The Colombia reggaeton singer has had an unbelievable year, working with some of the hottest acts in music. He's also the most-nominated artist of the 2018 Latin GRAMMYs with eight nods.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Balvin on the red carpet in Las Vegas on Thursday, where he reflected on all the "blessings" in his life.

"I feel grateful. That's the word. Grateful and thankful," Balvin expressed. "All dreams really come true. I had a lot of dreams this year when we started and we made it happen. And we're going to keep dreaming more and more."

One of those dreams includes working with Cardi B and Bad Bunny on "I Like It," which dominated the charts. "The fact that we were the most steamed artists on the planet. There are a lot of blessings," he reflected.

Then there's working with Beyonce on the "Mi Gente" remix and being part of the "Coachella life," when he performed with her during her headlining weekend.

"It's a blessing," he repeated. "Her team is so cool with me. I got a lot of love for them."

As for who he'd love to collaborate with in the future? "Drake is one of my favorite ones, The Weeknd, absolutely. Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Post Malone. There are a lot of artists that I love."

Tonight, Balvin will also take the stage, teasing that he will put out "vibes" during his performance. He also shared that if he wins big he'll be celebrating "with my family, with my people, with my team since day one."

