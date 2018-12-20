Jennifer Lopez made her latest music video a family affair!

On Thursday the 49-year-old entertainer dropped the empowering video for her song, "Limitless," which is featured on the soundtrack of her latest flick, Second Act.

In a press release, Lopez noted that the colorful, up-tempo video for the Sia-written track is meant to make women everywhere say, “I am worth something. I have value. I am equal. I am limitless.”

The women-centric video is made all the more special by a special appearance from Lopez's 10-year-old daughter, Emme Muniz. The pair play the same character in the video -- for which Lopez made her directorial debut -- and are seen struggling to get through life.

Wearing an ill-fitting, baggy suit, Lopez and Muniz are seen separately out in nature with the weather going crazy -- there's wind and thunderstorms as leaves tumble from the sky yellow sky -- and trying to make it up a hill.

As Lopez sings, "I couldn't fight anymore," she appears in a second setting, wearing a red suit and futuristic glasses, standing between two lines of women donning matching glasses and dark suits.

As the beat picks up, though, Lopez gains confidence and starts a power dance as the ladies beside her join in. The music video flashes through the different environments, with Muniz eventually getting her time in the power suit as well.

It all culminates with an upbeat, pop-y dance, until the video cuts away from all the hoopla to show Muniz catching a leaf that features her mom's face. With a sweet smile from the little girl, the video fades to black.

Leading up to its release, Lopez shared the first two parts of a four-part mini-series which takes fans behind-the-scenes of her directorial debut. In the first clip, Lopez says what she's trying to show is "women creating this amazing, raging, colorful storm around them."

