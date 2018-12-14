Jennifer Lopez Admits She's 'Hooked Up' In Her Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is opening up like never before!

The 49-year-old singer-actress was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with her best friend, Leah Remini, where they were asked to play a Hollywood edition of "Never Have I Ever." Unsurprisingly, the game revealed some interesting secrets about the New York native.

Host Andy Cohen kicked off the challenge by asking the Second Act co-stars whether they've ever hooked up with someone in their trailer. He explained the rules, telling the ladies that if they've done the act, they would take a sip of their drink.

As Lopez put a straw to her lips, a seemingly shocked Remini said, "Oh, you have?"

Lopez didn't immediately respond to her friend with words, but her face (and continuous drinking!) said it all.

"I've done 40 something movies," Lopez said a few seconds later. "I live in the trailer!"

"You gotta get it in when you can," joked Remini.

When ET caught up with Lopez and Remini earlier this month, the two dished on why they wanted to do Second Act together. In the film, out Dec. 21, they play best friends Maya and Joan, respectively.

"Maya and Joan's relationship was so much like my and Leah's relationship," explained Lopez, who helped develop the script alongside Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. "So we begged her to do it."

"We were like, 'If she does it, I know that it would be something special.' Because the relationship that Maya and Joan have is very special, and the relationship that we have is very special," she added. "I knew that if we could capture our real honesty, our real love, our real humor, then that would be something really entertaining and fun for everybody to see."

