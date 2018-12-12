Jennifer Lopez Is Overcome With Emotion Talking About Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is filled with love these days!

The 49-year-old actress, musician and TV personality visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night where she got candid and a rather emotional when gushing about her longtime boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

"He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she dished. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Holding back tears, Lopez continued, "He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive to AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 in the Bronx on Dec. 11, 2018. James Devaney/GC Images

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, and have been inseparable ever since. Rodriguez, 43, most recently escorted Lopez on Tuesday night when she surprised fans with a special screening of her new movie, Second Act, at AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 in the Bronx, the New York City neighborhood where she grew up.

ET was at the screening, and Lopez shared that she hopes the film will evoke lots of emotions in audiences. "When it's more than you thought and every kind of message that you wanted to be in a movie and all the laughs and all the kind of crying -- everything that you could hope for, all the inspiration is there," she gushed, adding of the cast and crew, "It is just a special moment for us."

Another person in Lopez’s life that moves her is her 10-year-old daughter, Emme. The mother of two recently directed her first music video for her song, “Limitless,” off the Second Act soundtrack, and Emme got a starring role.

"No, no, no, no, I die,” Lopez cried out when talking about her little girl on The Tonight Show. "She’s like, ‘Mom, I can do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes. I said, ‘Baby, are you sure? You can’t halfway through say you’re tired. We have to do it.’”

The proud mom was so overcome with emotion that she didn’t even have time to focus on a milestone in her career. "When I tell you, she was so amazing. And I was so proud,” she shared. "I forgot I was directing my first video. It was all about her.”

Check out the song when Second Act hits theaters on Dec. 21. In the meantime, here's more with Lopez:

