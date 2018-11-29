Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren't engaged quite yet!

On Thursday, the 49-year-old entertainer stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is asked by the daytime talk show host about how Rodriguez said "that y'all are gonna be getting married."

"He did not say that," Lopez exclaims of her 43-year-old beau. "He did not say that."

"He did. He texted me earlier today," DeGeneres claims. "... So you'll be getting married?"

"I don't know," says Lopez, playing coy.

DeGeneres continues to throw her two cents into the conversation, telling Lopez that she and Rodriguez should marry because they seem "very happy."

"We are!" Lopez assures. "We've been together a couple years. It's nice."

"I mean it would be good to do for Christmas," DeGeneres says of a proposal and wedding, before revealing that Rodriguez said that he was going to give Lopez "something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive" for the holiday.

"Did he say inexpensive?" Lopez questions with a look of disbelief. "That's not gonna work... Come on. We don't work overtime for all that... Smart and thoughtful I'll take. Romantic I'll take."

"Do you already know what you're going to get him?" DeGeneres asks.

"Actually no," Lopez reveals. "I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving. December 1st I start thinking about Christmas. It's not December 1st yet, right?"

Later, during a game called "5 Second Rule," Lopez reveals the three nicknames she has for the former pro-baseball player.

"Macho, puppy and loco," Lopez says. "He doesn't know about the last one."

In June, Lopez told Good Morning America that the pair were in no rush to get married.

"We have to take our time," Lopez shared. "I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

In response to Lopez's comments, Rodriguez simply told ET that his girl's "the queen."

Less than a month later, Lopez and Rodriguez sparked engagement rumors when the "El Anillo" singer was spotted with a ring on that finger.

"I gave her the ring maybe four or five months ago," Rodriguez later told Today of Lopez's new bling. "I got her that ring. She loved it." While he acquiesced that the ring held "significance," he denied that the two were engaged.

