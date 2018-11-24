Alex Rodriguez Epically Tricks Jennifer Lopez With a Mentalist

Jennifer Lopez has seen the world -- but she's never seen anything quite like this!

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer was expertly pranked by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and an entire house of people when A-Rod invited Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard to dinner on Friday night.

A video Rodriguez posted to Instagram shows J.Lo following Suchard around the dinner table, while he tapped each guest on the back. He then snapped his fingers, prompting everyone to slam their heads down all at once... and causing Lopez to totally freak out.

"Psyche!" the baseball star captioned the clip. "Thanks to my good friend ‘Master Mentalist’ @liorsuchard for helping us have a little fun with @jlo tonight. #GoodSport."

Lopez wasn't the only one to get tricked by Suchard. Videos she posted from the evening show her boyfriend struggling to say simple words and phrases like "I love you" and "darling" after Suchard's handiwork.

"I’m sorry WHAT??!!! 🤣🤣 @liorsuchard is the most amazing mentalist!!" Lopez wrote. "We had the most amazing time watching him do what he does the way only he can!! If you don’t know about him... you need to!! 🤯🤯🤯."

Lopez is definitely enjoying some time off after wrapping her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in September. ET was with the multi-hyphenate at her last show, where she opened up about Rodriguez's support.

“Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows -- we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind,” she said. “It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin, Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez and More Drop Hip-Shaking New Music to Kick Off the Holidays

Bad Bunny Says He Was Startruck By Jennifer Lopez on 'Te Guste': 'I Barely Said a Word' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Like the World's Best Power Couple in New Pics!

Related Gallery