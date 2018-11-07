Now this is how you dress for success.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked stunning, chic, and like the ultimate power couple on a trip to Stanford University on Tuesday.

Lopez first shared a photo of herself on a private plane, wearing a beige turtleneck top and patterned white and black pencil skirt. She accessorized the office-ready look with a black Chanel belt, black purse, and glam shades.

The 49-year-old also shared a couple of photos of herself walking alongside her boyfriend of over a year, Rodriguez, who sported a sharp suit, blue tie, and slick sunglasses. "Dreambuilding with my dream man," she wrote in the caption.

In another pic, she wrote, "Beautiful afternoon with my #1 ☀️."

And even mega stars need caffeine, as Lopez can spotted holding a coffee cup in two of the photos.

Rodriguez also shared a pic of the pair walking through campus. "We are ready to hire. #headhunting #talentistalent," he wrote in the caption, referring to his speaking engagement at the school to entrepreneurs through Quickbooks Connect.

The power couple is always dressed to impress and loves supporting each other's ventures. Hear more on their relationship in the video below!

