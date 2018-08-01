Alex Rodriguez Addresses Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors After Gifting Her With a Ring

Alex Rodriguez is clearing up rumors that he's already proposed to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The 43-year-old former baseball star appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, where Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford put him on the hot seat about a ring Lopez has been photographed wearing on that finger, sparking engagement rumors.

"I gave her the ring maybe four or five months ago," Rodriguez says. "I got her that ring. She loved it."

Rodriguez later notes that while the ring has "significance," the two are not actually engaged.

The couple has now been dating for almost a year and a half, and appear to have seemlessly blended their families. The former pro athlete says he and 49-year-old Lopez started dating at exactly the right time in their lives.

"If this happened while we were in our 20s, it would've never happened," he admits. "It was just too much craziness. I wasn't mature enough. We're both in our 40s, we're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds, we both have two kids. We've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other, both the good and the challenges."

It was announced on Monday that Lopez will be receiving the the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards and will be performing. Rodriguez shared on Wednesday that the singer got "choked up" upon receiving the news that she'd be receiving the honor, especially since the award is named after Michael Jackson, whom she "idolizes."

"She's super excited. Let me tell you, she's been rehearsing all day and all night, and she's going to put on an incredible performance," Rodriguez says.

