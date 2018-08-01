Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Boots Are on Another Level Entirely

Jenny From the Block is rocking jeans like you’ve never seen!

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in New York City on Tuesday showing once again that she’s not afraid to push the fashion boundaries. The triple-threat star hit the streets in an oversized white dress shirt that she paired with big square sunglasses.

The 49-year-old entertainer pulled the look together with a gold “Jennifer” necklace and a black handbag, but her most eye-catching accessory had to be her thigh-high denim Versace boots.

The boots featured a black belt at the top along with back pockets and loose fabric coming down the sides, as well as a pointy-toe and heel.

Lopez returns to NYC after recently celebrating her 49th birthday at the beach with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their friends and families. The dancer and fashion icon got lots of love on her special day, but the sweetest Instagram message definitely came from Rodriguez.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days ayear – to our children, our families, the world – I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” wrote the former MLB player.

Days later, Lopez returned the favor by sharing a sweet note in honor of Rodriguez’s 43rd birthday. “Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half… getting to know the real you more and more… I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you," she gushed.

