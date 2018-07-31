Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About the Close Relationship Between Her Twins and Alex Rodriguez's Girls

Jennifer Lopez has one big happy family!

The “Dinero” singer dropped by New York City’s 103.5 KTU on Tuesday for Cubby and Carolina’s morning show, where she chatted about her romance with former pro athlete Alex Rodriguez. She also let fans in on the powerful bond between her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, ages 13 and 10, respectively.

"Honestly it couldn’t be better," she said. "The four of them are amazingly special kids. I mean, of course I'm going to say that 'cause I'm their mom, but they are and they're sweet and they're loving and they deal with us and our lifestyle in such a great way. And they love each other, they get along so good… That stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that, and I've had other relationships where it's been tricky, but with these four, it really works nicely.”

Lopez also admitted that, when it came to her and Rodriguez first striking up a relationship, timing was everything.

“We were both at a good place in our lives,” she explained. “And I think, maybe if we had met in our twenties, it wouldn’t… you know, maybe not so much. We’re too crazy. But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kind of in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other.”

However, when Paul “Cubby” Bryant asked point-blank if they've taken the next step, as in an engagement, she was quick to shut him down. “I’m not engaged. I’m not engaged. No, no,” she responded.

