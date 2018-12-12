Jennifer Lopez Rocks Four Fabulous Winter Ensembles in the Same Day

’Tis the season to have multiple outfit changes!

Jennifer Lopez is known for her ageless face and super fit body, but she’s also a style icon in her own right. The 49-year-old musician, actress, and TV personality had a busy Tuesday in New York City that consisted of not one, not two, not three, but four different outfits, as she was out promoting her new film, Second Act.

The stunning triple-threat star looked incredible and winter chic in all of her fall fashion statements, sometimes strutting her stuff alone while other times being joined by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Here were her sexy styles:

While attending special surprise screening of Second Act, Lopez rocked a tan dress, suede heeled boots and a tan hat. She bundled up in a printed brown coat as she walked arm-in-arm with Rodriguez. Later, she took off the coat but kept the tan look for an appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lopez wore a dazzling white mini-dress with a plunging neckline that she paired with a metallic belt and matching metallic heels. The stunner showed off her fit frame in the look while playing games with the host and her Second Act co-star, Milo Ventimiglia.

This gray look was anything but dull! Lopez changed into a belted gray jumpsuit with a matching jacket draped over her shoulders. She paired the look with aviator shades, black leather globes, and a dragon-printed clutch purse and heels.

Diva chic! Lopez was the epitome of an A-lister in this all-white ensemble. Her wide-leg white jumpsuit had a sexy peephole to flash some cleavage in the front. She draped a white fur cover over top of herself and paired the look with a white clutch purse and oversized shades.

