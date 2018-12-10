Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Babydoll Dress and Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez serves up another stylish look we're obsessed with!

The entertainer donned a black babydoll dress by Valentino with eyelet detail and contrast white scalloped collar. The abbreviated hem called for suede thigh-high boots that Lopez rocked flawlessly. The combination is a flattering one as the fitted boots streamline the frame against the frock's A-line silhouette and elongate the legs.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress dressed up for the occasion as she promoted her new film, Second Act, in which she stars opposite Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini, who plays Lopez's best friend in the movie.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the multitalented artist and real-life bestie Remini, where they talked about their longtime friendship.

"Her sense of humor, the fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn't caught up on herself, said something to me," Remini said.

"It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" Lopez explained how they hit it off after meeting at a movie premiere. "She's cool and we also have very similar upbringings. That's why we work well together."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lopez also posed with Hudgens, who looked romantic in a pink fluttery Giamba dress with lace and ruffle detail and gold ankle-strap heels.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

