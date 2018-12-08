Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting ready to celebrate another Christmas together.

The couple put the finishing touches on their Christmas tree on Saturday morning, with Lopez taking to Instagram to share all the sweet photos. Perhaps the most adorable, however, were shots of the pair's kids -- her son Max and daughter Emme and his daughters Natasha and Ella -- working together to decorate the massive tree.

"That time of year…” Lopez wrote alongside one shot of herself and A-Rod adorning the tree with red roses. She captioned another, “The best times are with these lil ones… #ilovechristmastime #familia.”

Lopez recently joked about possibly getting engaged to Rodriguez over Christmas during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"I mean it would be good to do for Christmas," DeGeneres suggested, revealing that Rodriguez told her that he was going to give his girlfriend "something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive" for the holiday.

"Did he say inexpensive?" Lopez hilariously questioned. "That's not gonna work... Come on. We don't work overtime for all that... Smart and thoughtful I'll take. Romantic I'll take."

As for what J.Lo planned to get her man for Christmas, she confessed to DeGeneres that she still didn't have a clue. "I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving," she admitted.

See more on Lopez and Rodriguez in the video below.

