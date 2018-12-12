Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a statement!

All eyes were on the 49-year-old entertainer at the Second Act movie premiere in New York City on Wednesday night. The romcom's leading lady arrived at the celebration in a dramatic hot pink tulle high-low gown by Giambattista Valli that featured a never-ending train. She paired the couture creation with silver platform heels, a rectangular metallic clutch and dangling diamond earrings.

Not taking any attention away from her billowing look, J. Lo -- who was accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez -- opted for a sleek top knot that showed off her gorgeous complexion. Her beauty look consisted of matching pink eyeshadow, light blush, defined brows and a nude lip.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

ECP/GC Images

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Before making their way to the premiere, A-Rod took to Instagram to share a silly photo of the two, while taking a guess at what inspired his lady love's ensemble.

"I think she was inspired by my Pink Panther look. Headed to the @SecondActMovie premiere in NYC with my girl! 💕," he wrote.

Lopez has been on a fashion hot streak during her Second Act press tour this week, stepping out in an array of magnificent and head-turning ensembles. On Tuesday, she rocked four fabulous outfits. From a wide-leg white Stephane Rolland jumpsuit to a belted, gray jumpsuit with a matching jacket from Max Mara draped over her shoulders, Lopez was unstoppable.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

GC Images

Only ET was with the star at the Bronx's AMC Bay Plaza 13 theater on Tuesday, where Lopez surprised fans at a special advanced screening of her new movie.

"We are going to do a surprise everybody! We're in the Bronx, this is where I used to go to the movies!" J. Lo announced, giddily revealing that her hometown return even influenced the showstopping boots she wore that day. "We are coming to the Bronx, we could not disappoint."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Continues to Slay Winter Dressing With Statement Coats

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Four Fabulous Winter Ensembles in the Same Day

Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Babydoll Dress and Thigh-High Boots

Related Gallery