Jennifer Lopez is bringing it for her hometown!

Only ET was with the star at the Bronx's AMC Bay Plaza 13 theater on Tuesday, where she surprised fans at a special advanced screening of her new movie, Second Act.

"We are going to do a surprise everybody! We're in the Bronx, this is where I used to go to the movies!" J. Lo announced, giddily revealing that her hometown return even influenced the showstopping boots she wore that day. "We are coming to the Bronx, we could not disappoint."

"I think people know that I kind of take that Bronx flag with me wherever I go, that Jenny from the block, that's just who I am," she continued. "So whenever I get to come back here and bring what I do and show it and share it, it just has a little bit of a nostalgic, cozy, fuzzy feeling for me."

Along for the ride was Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, as well as her Second Act co-stars, Leah Remini, Treat Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. "I feel like [the crowd] is going to go crazy," the former Disney star predicted.

The audience at the theater weren't the only ones happy to see Hudgens. Lopez previously revealed to ET that her and Rodriguez's kids were starstruck by the High School Musical star.

"I was doing this movie, and all of our girls were super excited that Vanessa was in the movie. They were like, 'You are working with Vanessa Hudgens? Oh my god!' And so we FaceTimed them, and she did little videos for their birthdays and things," the Shades of Blue star revealed. "It was really sweet and they went crazy, of course."

And while working with her bestie, Remini, was a highlight for Lopez -- "It is just a special moment for us," she gushed -- she couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her beau.

"Can we give it up for A-Rod, please?" she yelled to the crowd of shocked theater-goers. "He is always here supporting us. He is the best. He is the king!"

Second Act hits theaters on Dec. 21. See more on Lopez in the video below.

