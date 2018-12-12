Jennifer Lopez Continues to Slay Winter Dressing With Statement Coats

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of winter dressing.

The 49-year-old entertainer is currently in New York City promoting her new film, Second Act, and has been churning out multiple glamorous outfits despite the cold.

On Tuesday, the pop star wore four different ensembles, including a stunning winter white look we want to rock for a holiday party, and she continued to deliver all the fashion on Wednesday, changing for every appearance.

Lopez was spotted outside the Good Morning America studios in a sparkly, icy blue sequined jumpsuit under a matching coat with fur-adorned sleeves by Sally LaPointe. She finished it off with coordinating top-handle bag and mirrored flat-top sunglasses.

Next, she swapped blue for a high-low white top with a long train and wide-leg trousers with pink stripe by Stephane Rolland. A burgundy fur coat from Helen Yarmak topped off the statement look.

The multitalented artist gushed about her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

"He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she dished. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Holding back tears, Lopez continued, "He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

