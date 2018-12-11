9 Celebrity Outfits to Wear to Holiday Parties
Face it, after crazily shopping for gifts, you deserve a little something, too.
Why not treat yourself to a gorgeous new piece to wear for your upcoming holiday parties?
To help you choose, we've gathered standout festive looks celebrities have worn as of late. Whether you're into sparkle, an elegant cocktail frock or a pantsuit, allow style stars like Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner inspire your holiday ensemble.
Dress to impress this season by shopping our picks below.
Emma Stone
There's nothing more classic and festive than a red dress. Take a note from The Favourite actress by donning a flattering satin V-neck, A-line design to match with a bold red lip.
GET THE LOOK:
Gal Meets Glam Collection Ruby Royal Satin Asymmetrical Collar Dress $220
Miley Cyrus
We love a good blouse-and-trouser outfit for a party, and the "Nothing Breaks like a Heart" singer served up '80s vibes in a textured silver top and high-waisted straight-leg pants.
GET THE LOOK:
Forever 21 Metallic Ribbed Bodysuit $18
1. State Front Zip Pocket Pant $89
Jennifer Lopez
The one-and-done jumpsuit is a no brainer for the holidays. Channel J. Lo's ultra-glamorous, luxe winter white getup via a floaty jumpsuit and faux fur topper.
GET THE LOOK:
Two Birds Jumpsuit $295
Sadie & Sage Faux-Fur Jacket $148
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton just wore this dark green high-neck, long-sleeve polka-dot midi, which is perfect for work and family events where you want to wear modest, polished silhouettes.
GET THE LOOK:
Monki High Neck Dot Print Midi Dress in Green $48
Jennifer Aniston
Leave it to the queen of the LBD to rock a sparkly sequined rendition this season. A fitted blazer design is a refreshing update to the body-con.
GET THE LOOK:
By The Way Simone Sequin Blazer Dress $88
Gal Gadot
A pantsuit is a chic alternative to a dress. Try the Wonder Woman star's tailored look rendered in a stunning burgundy hue for a sexy, borrowed-from-the-boys result.
GET THE LOOK:
ASOS Design Forever Red Suit $143
Kendall Jenner
The holidays are a time when you can rock feathers without feeling extra. We love this flirty strapless fitted dress, featuring a feathered-trimmed bust, on the supermodel. Jenner's exact LPA number is backordered until Jan. 9, so we scoured the market to find a similar one below.
GET THE LOOK:
Vince Camuto Feather Trim Off the Shoulder Dress $179, Sale $108
Vanessa Hudgens
The Princess Switch leading lady was stunning in a shiny gold pencil skirt and cropped cardigan -- a thrilling combination that strikes the balance of bold and ladylike.
GET THE LOOK:
Ronny Kobo Yula Crop Cardigan $298, Sale $119
& Other Stories Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt $89
Tracee Ellis Ross
Embellished dresses are a staple for party season, and the Blackish actress pulled it off with ease. A cinched midi adorned with sequins, beads or embroideries will instantly get you in the holiday mood.
GET THE LOOK:
Topshop Velvet Embellished Wrap Dress $190
For more holiday fashion, peek ahead:
