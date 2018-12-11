9 Celebrity Outfits to Wear to Holiday Parties

Face it, after crazily shopping for gifts, you deserve a little something, too.

Why not treat yourself to a gorgeous new piece to wear for your upcoming holiday parties?

To help you choose, we've gathered standout festive looks celebrities have worn as of late. Whether you're into sparkle, an elegant cocktail frock or a pantsuit, allow style stars like Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner inspire your holiday ensemble.

Dress to impress this season by shopping our picks below.

Emma Stone

There's nothing more classic and festive than a red dress. Take a note from The Favourite actress by donning a flattering satin V-neck, A-line design to match with a bold red lip.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Gal Meets Glam Collection Ruby Royal Satin Asymmetrical Collar Dress $220

Miley Cyrus

We love a good blouse-and-trouser outfit for a party, and the "Nothing Breaks like a Heart" singer served up '80s vibes in a textured silver top and high-waisted straight-leg pants.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Forever 21

Forever 21 Metallic Ribbed Bodysuit $18

Revolve

1. State Front Zip Pocket Pant $89

Jennifer Lopez

The one-and-done jumpsuit is a no brainer for the holidays. Channel J. Lo's ultra-glamorous, luxe winter white getup via a floaty jumpsuit and faux fur topper.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

CoEdition

Two Birds Jumpsuit $295

Bloomingdale's

Sadie & Sage Faux-Fur Jacket $148

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton just wore this dark green high-neck, long-sleeve polka-dot midi, which is perfect for work and family events where you want to wear modest, polished silhouettes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Monki High Neck Dot Print Midi Dress in Green $48

Jennifer Aniston

Leave it to the queen of the LBD to rock a sparkly sequined rendition this season. A fitted blazer design is a refreshing update to the body-con.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

By The Way Simone Sequin Blazer Dress $88

Gal Gadot

A pantsuit is a chic alternative to a dress. Try the Wonder Woman star's tailored look rendered in a stunning burgundy hue for a sexy, borrowed-from-the-boys result.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

ASOS Design Forever Red Suit $143

Kendall Jenner

The holidays are a time when you can rock feathers without feeling extra. We love this flirty strapless fitted dress, featuring a feathered-trimmed bust, on the supermodel. Jenner's exact LPA number is backordered until Jan. 9, so we scoured the market to find a similar one below.

Roger Kisby/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Feather Trim Off the Shoulder Dress $179, Sale $108

Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch leading lady was stunning in a shiny gold pencil skirt and cropped cardigan -- a thrilling combination that strikes the balance of bold and ladylike.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

GET THE LOOK:

Intermix

Ronny Kobo Yula Crop Cardigan $298, Sale $119

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt $89

Tracee Ellis Ross

Embellished dresses are a staple for party season, and the Blackish actress pulled it off with ease. A cinched midi adorned with sequins, beads or embroideries will instantly get you in the holiday mood.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK:

Topshop

Topshop Velvet Embellished Wrap Dress $190

