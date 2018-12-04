Kate Middleton's Christmas Party Outfit Is So Adorably Festive

Kate Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Christmas party for families of military personnel in Cyprus at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, and she was definitely dressed for the occasion.

The mom of three wore a black button-up cardigan paired with a bright red plaid full-length skirt and slouchy boots.

Prince William, dressed in a blue pullover and pants joined his wife for the festivities, complete with faux snow!

Over the weekend, Middleton's mom, Carole, revealed to The Telegraph the sweet holiday tradition she shares with her famous grandchildren.

She likes to install a small forest of Christmas trees in her home, including one in each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

