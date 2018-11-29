Prince William goes by many titles, including the Duke of Cambridge, heir to the throne, His Royal Highness. But the 36-year-old royal also has a special nickname from his precious children — Pops!

William and Kate Middletonvisited Leicester, England, on Wednesday where they were asked several times by well wishers about their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

After Kate told one fan, "They’re doing well, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time,” another onlooker named Fiona Sturgess later relayed her conversation with the Duchess to reporters.

Getty Images

"Kate said that William was playing football [soccer] with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” she recalled.

The three cuties were gifted with personalized Leicester City jerseys in custom boxes with their names and titles on them. Prince George’s jersey reads, “King Power.”

"They’ll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits,” William said. "That’s very kind, that’s brilliant.”

A look at the gifts given by @LCFC to William and Kate for their children (📸@emynash ) pic.twitter.com/YA1Zxsorol — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 28, 2018

Kate was also recorded speaking about her sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy at the event when talking with well wishers.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies, and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’s really special,” she said of the future child of Prince Harry and Meghan.

This comes after reports of “tension" between the Duchesses and the Fab Four as a whole. After a royal source told ET, “Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives,” Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper cited multiple sources saying Kate was left in tears following a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte for Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.

For more on this, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Having a Baby 'Is Very Special'

Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Somber Event in Leicester Amid ‘Tension’ Reports

Kate Middleton Reportedly Left in Tears After Meghan Markle's Bridesmaid Fitting

Related Gallery