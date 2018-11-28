It was a day of respect and remembrance for Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the northern city of Leicester, England, where they paid tribute to those who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium in late October.

Kate, who had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, looked stunning in a gray Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress and black heels. As for William, he sported a dark suit and tie.

William is the President of the Football Association and the couple also know the club’s chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Vichai’s family was present at the event, and were sincerely greeted by the couple. They later tearfully watched as the Duke and Duchess honored the late chairman with large bouquets of white flowers at the tribute site.

AFP

AFP

In the days following the fatal crash, William released a statement via Kensington Palace, saying, “I was lucky to have known Vichai for several years. He was a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes… He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him.”

A statement from The Duke of Cambridge on the tragic helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club pic.twitter.com/UVQvzpUxBv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

The visit comes after several reports claim there's been “some tension” between William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A royal source told ET that Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, “have different interests and lead different lives.”

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

