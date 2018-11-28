It's a very special time for the royal family.

Kate Middleton is ready for the holidays, and is looking forward to the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bundle of joy. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William visited Leicester University, where, while greeting the crowd, she was asked if she was excited about her sister-in-law's pregnancy.

"Yeah, absolutely," Kate, 36, happily expressed in a video shared by a Meghan and Harry Instagram fan page. "It's such a special time to have little kiddies, and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It's really special."

The mother of three also gave an update on her tiny tots, explaining that they are happy for the holidays.

"They're doing well, thank you," she shared. "They are getting excited for Christmas time because they've started all their Christmas songs, and Christmas trees are going up."

"Louis is getting bigger, I can't believe it's been seven months now. He's getting to be a big boy," she added.

Kate's updates come the same day that multiple sources told The Telegraph that she was left in tears following a bridesmaid dress fitting for Charlotte for Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.

“Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional,” an insider told the outlet. Kate welcomed her third child in April and Meghan and Harry tied the knot in Windsor, England, the following month.

The alleged incident happened around the same time that Meghan had reportedly “upset” Queen Elizabeth II by asking to wear an emerald tiara instead of the one offered to her by Her Royal Highness.

Meanwhile, a royal source previously told ET, “Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives,” adding that there “has been some tension,” between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

"It's pretty obvious for everyone to see that Kate and Meghan are two completely different characters. They don't have a huge amount in common," royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, told ET earlier this week. "I think Kate certainly, initially went out of her way to welcome Meghan into the family. ...She has tried to help show Meghan the ropes, but of course, Kate's got her own family."

Meghan and Harry are also moving out of Kensington Palace to better accommodate their expanding family. The source added that the tension is not the reason for their move.

But the source also noted that William and Harry are "considering splitting their households with two distinct stands to handle their different paths."

"William and Harry will have different responsibilities in the future as William prepares for his life as the heir to the throne," the source said.

See more on what’s next for the Fab Four in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Somber Event in Leicester Amid ‘Tension’ Reports

Kate Middleton Reportedly Left in Tears After Meghan Markle's Bridesmaid Fitting

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Wear Burgundy Looks on the Same Day

Related Gallery