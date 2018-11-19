Prince Louis is a big fan of his grandfather, Prince Charles.

The 6-month-old son of Kate Middleton and Prince William has been the star of several new portraits in honor of Charles’ 70th birthday. The images, which were taken back in September by photographer Chris Jackson, have been released at different intervals and feature the core members of the royal family together.

In two latest images, Charles and Louis are more smitten with one another than ever.

One image shows the Prince of Wales cradling his youngest grandson tightly, and for his part, Louis looks thrilled to be hanging out with his grandfather, gnawing on his fingers and sporting a giant grin.

In another photo of the royal family, Louis is seen adorably grabbing at Charles' face, leading the prince to burst into laughter. William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all have their attention on Louis’ antics, while his older brother, 5-year-old Prince George, sits on Charles’ lap and his 3-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, is seated next to Duchess Camilla.

There is also a cute moment caught between Charles, Kate and Louis, where the prince is seen playing with his grandson while his daughter-in-law holds her son. In another snap, Charles is sporting gumboots while walking through a garden trailed by chickens.

The royals have gone all out to honor Charles for his milestone birthday. Prince William even opened up about his father in the BBC One documentary, Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, calling him a “brilliant” grandfather and admitting he’d like him to see more of his grandchildren.

