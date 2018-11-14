Queen Elizabeth II may have given her son, Prince Charles, the most heartwarming birthday gift of all time.

During his 70th birthday bash at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Her Royal Majesty delivered a heartwarming toast to the Prince of Wales.

"It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday," the queen gushed. "It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like -- to use an analogy I am certain will find favor -- planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."

"My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out," she joked. "Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader -- a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history -- and a wonderful father."

The queen concluded her toast by calling her son "passionate and creative."

"So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original," she said. "To you, Charles. To the Prince of Wales."

