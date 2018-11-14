Prince Charles Looks Just Like Prince Harry in Throwback Footage
Like father, like son!
Prince Harry and Prince Charles don’t always look very similar to the untrained eye, but in some throwback pics, released in honor of the Prince of Wales’ milestone 70th birthday, it’s clear that the Duke of Sussex sports facial hair just like his regal father!
In 1976, Prince Charles decided to ditch his clean cut look and sport some sexy facial hair, which appeared to have a slightly red tinge to it!
In a photo from back then, and several others like it, reveal that he was the spitting image of of his younger son, Prince Harry, back in the day.
The official Clarence House account shared a photo and video montage of Charles in honor of his 70th birthday, which featured not only his bearded look but also a host of images from his childhood with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
The royal family’s official Twitter account also posted touching footage from the archives of a baby Charles adorably playing with his mother.
On top of that, the family released two stunning portraits of Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Charles’ three grandchildren, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months. Take a look at the sweet portraits:
