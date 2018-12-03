The Best Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Looks of 2018

Our favorite royal ladies were busy this year, which means there was a bevy of regal outfits for us to gawk over!

Meghan Markle officially became the Duchess of Sussex in May when she wed Prince Harry, and her royal engagements have taken her everywhere from Ireland to Australia. Kate Middleton was also full of happy news -- welcoming her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

See what the Duchesses donned in 2018 as we round up the standout looks from each.

Here Comes the Bride

We can't kick this list off without talking about Markle's wedding looks. The former actress from L.A. officially became a British royal when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. The bride wore an elegant, bespoke bateau neckline dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Change of Dress

The newly married Duchess of Sussex swapped her Givenchy number for a second wedding dress for the reception party later in the day. The stunning halter gown by Stella McCartney suited Markle's modern take on classic style perfectly. A version of this covetable look became available in the designer's first bridal collection in November.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Blushing Beauty

The newly minted royal looked romantic and feminine in a sheer blush pink dress by Ghost and dome hat by Philip Treacy for Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace in May.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

Markle opted for a light pink hue again the following month via an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera buttoned dress and matching Philip Treacy hat, similar to the one she wore previously, at the Trooping the Colour -- making the shade her unofficial go-to color.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Out With the Queen

The former Suits star had her first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth in June. She chose Givenchy again for the occasion -- this time, an ivory caped dress, cinched with a thin leather black belt, styled with matching pointed-toe pumps -- when the duo visited Chester, England.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Chic in Stripes

Middleton and Markle enjoyed a girls' day out at Wimbledon in July. Middleton wore a white polka-dotted dress, while Markle opted for a trouser look via a white wide-leg pant and striped shirt by Ralph Lauren, Altuzarra handbag and Maison Michel fedora.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bright in Yellow

The Duchess was simply stylish in a sleek canary yellow midi by Brandon Maxwell while attending the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London in July. She completed the ensemble with nude pumps and a tight low bun.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Darling in Dior

The Duchess of Sussex was exquisite in a timeless, flawlessly tailored navy blue A-line dress by Dior, featuring her favorite collar-baring bateau neckline at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in July. She accessorized with cream-colored pumps and coordinating Stephen Jones fascinator.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Suit Up

The newlyweds visited Dublin, Ireland, in July, and the brunette channeled her inner boss lady in a cropped suit jacket and straight-leg pants from Givenchy and her go-to Sarah Flint leather pumps. The best part? She styled it with a simple white tee underneath.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the Trenches

We told you she loves blush pink! The royal donned the pale hue again for her visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London in July, rocking a sleeveless trench coat dress by Canadian designer Nonie, finished off with a rose-nude Mulberry bag and Dior pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hello, Legs!

Markle showed off her toned bare legs in a black, double-breasted tux LBD by Judith & Charles for a gala performance of Hamilton in London in August.

Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pregnancy Glow

The mom-to-be, who announced her pregnancy upon embarking on a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in October with Prince Harry, was glowing in the Aussie sunshine. The expectant Duchess wore a striped tied linen dress with a flirty thigh-high slit by Reformation and Sarah Flint brown leather sandals.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Island Fever

The Duchess dressed for tropical weather in a red-and-blue printed Figue maxi with playful pom-pom details during a morning tea reception in Suva, Fiji.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage

A Vision in White

The couple arrived at a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, as Markle stunned in a white custom Theia column gown that hugged her growing baby bump, while Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic black suit and bowtie.

Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Seeing Blue

The Duchess was especially beautiful in blue during the tour. She took our breath away in a caped gown by SAFiYAA at the state dinner in Suva, Fiji, and in a Veronica Beard shirt dress in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Birds of Paradise

Markle's fashion took flight thanks to her dreamy Oscar de la Renta tulle dress with bird motifs. All eyes were on the Duchess as she attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bundled Up in Sweden

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, at the time, started the year with a trip to Sweden and Norway in January and February. The Duchess of Cambridge looked ready for cold weather as she walked with her husband and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, wearing a long buttoned forest green coat with furry black cuffs and collar, topped off with a matching hat.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana Vibes

Middleton sported a red houndstooth print double-breasted coat from Catherine Walker while visiting the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. The bright piece resembled her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's, Moschino jacket, which she wore in 1990.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A Royal Angel

The brunette radiated in an angelic, cream-colored pleated cape gown with embellished neckline by her go-to designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, as she was escorted to a dinner by King Harald V at Norway's Royal Palace in Oslo.

Getty Images

Red Carpet Princess

The Duchess wowed in dark green again at the British Academy Film Awards, two months before giving birth. She arrived in a V-neck, empire-waist dress by Jenny Packham, adorned with glittering emerald jewelry at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

WPA Pool/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mint Green Mum

Middleton was all smiles as she headed to the Royal Society of Medicine in London, showing off her growing belly in an adorable mint green bow coat and matching dress by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo nude suede pumps, one month before the arrival of Prince Louis.

WireImage

Mom of Three

The 36-year-old royal and Prince William welcomed their baby boy on April 23. The now-mother of three waved to the crowd outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, donning a red dress with lace Peter Pan collar -- another creation by Jenny Packham.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Wedding Guest

The Duchess of Cambridge was gorgeous in a pale yellow (at first glance, it looks white!) Alexander McQueen coat dress and matching floral hat by Philip Treacy at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Summer Style

In July, Middleton turned heads in a vibrant yellow Dolce & Gabbana frock (similar to Markle's Brandon Maxwell number), complete with romantic fluttery cap sleeves, to watch the Wimbledon matches in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Re-Wear Realness

Never one to shy away from re-wearing her designer duds, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the same long-sleeve lilac Emilia Wickstead dress she wore in July 2017 while attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London in October.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Checked Out

For the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum in October, Middleton was super chic in a gray plaid tweed dress with asymmetric neckline by Erdem, finished off with matching maroon belt, Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and clutch.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fierce in Fuchsia

It was the year of royal weddings! Her Royal Highness donned a fuchsia pink Alexander McQueen knee-length dress, featuring puffed shoulders and a gathered skirt, and a matching veiled Philip Treacy hat for Princess Eugenie's nuptials in October.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Cinderella IRL

The Duchess looked like a fairy tale princess in an icy blue ruched Alexander McQueen gown, further elevated by the Lover's Knot pearl tiara -- the exact one Princess Diana wore -- with teardrop earrings and a pearl and diamond necklace at a state dinner in Buckingham Palace in October.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She Recycles Again!

The Duchess of shopping her closet re-wore a turquoise blue, pleated, square-neck dress by Emilia Wickstead in November on her way to the BBC with Prince William to raise awareness about cyberbullying. She previously wore the frock with a matching hat during her 2014 Australia and New Zealand royal tour.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Matching in Burgundy

The royal sisters-in-law coincidentally both chose burgundy on the same day in November! Middleton visited the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in a Paule Ka skirt suit with a black turtleneck sweater and ribbon in her hair. Markle chose a Club Monaco coat and dress en route to the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London.

GC Images

WireImage

