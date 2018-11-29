Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to wed in India this weekend, but a source tells ET the actress' good friend, Meghan Markle, will be absent from the festivities.

Priyanka and Meghan have been friends since before Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex, and Priyanka attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May. However, our source says since Meghan is currently pregnant, she'll be unable to be a part of the Quantico actress' big day.

"Meghan isn't trying to travel as much as she is pregnant," the source says. "But Priyanka and Nick are extremely happy because their closest friends and family are in India to celebrate their marriage."

"Priyanka and Nick are now in Jodhpur, India, where they have begun their wedding weekend festivities," the source adds. "The couple arrived from Mumbai with their family and friends."

The source also notes that Priyanka and Nick will have both a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian wedding -- with multiple outfit changes for the bride-to-be.

"Priyanka and Nick will have many Hindu ceremonies over the weekend before they wed in a traditional Indian wedding," the source says. "Also, the couple will be having a Christian wedding as well, and Priyanka has a different dress for that ceremony. Both Priyanka and Nick are accepting of each other’s religions and what ideals each other grew up with."

In April, Priyanka gushed about Meghan in an essay she wrote, praising her close gal-pal for Time 100's Most Influential People issue. The two met in Canada while she was filming Quantico, and Meghan was filming Suits.

"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world," she wrote. "With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place."

"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again," she added. "But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to."

In May, Priyanka revealed the two still keep in touch through texts.

“I think she has a phone," Chopra said with a smile during her appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. "She’s such a girl’s girl and I’ve known her for three years now. ... But she still texts a lot, which is great!”

For more on Meghan and Priyanka's friendship, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Their Love Story for the First Time Ahead of Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are All Smiles Arriving at Their Wedding Destination

Related Gallery