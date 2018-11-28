Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting ready for a day that's sure to be spectacular.

A source tells ET that the lovebirds are expected to tie the knot in India this weekend, where the Quantico star was born and raised before moving to the United States. As the two prepare to say "I do," ET's breaking down everything we can expect from their highly anticipated nuptials!

According to our source, Jonas and Chopra will wed in front of their closest friends and family, in a traditional Indian ceremony. "The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," the source says. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife."

"The couple will be getting married in a palace and will follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding," adds the source. "Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day."

So, what exactly does a traditional Indian wedding entail? They, of course, differ from one religion/community to the next, but unlike conventional ceremonies in America, the celebrations usually take place over three to four days. Here's a full breakdown of how Jonas and Chopra's wedding weekend will likely go down, according to tradition.

Their celebrations will likely kick off with a Sangeet.

Generally taking place two to three days before the wedding, the Sangeet is where the party begins! Translated from Sanskrit, it means "sung together," and is a bash that brings both families and their closest friends together to bond and celebrate joy, spirituality, love and happiness over singing, dancing, food and good music.

What is the bridal Mehendi function?

A Mehndi or Mehendi (henna) party generally takes place the day before the actual wedding ceremony so the artwork looks fresh. For the bride, the decorative designs are super intricate, and at some place hidden on her body, the artist will incorporate the groom's name. Traditionally, the groom is supposed to find his name before he can sleep with his bride. It's also believed that the darker the application of the Mehendi, the stronger the marriage will be!

When does their marriage become "official"?

It will become official the day of the actual wedding ceremony, which typically lasts about four hours. Jonas and Chopra will likely stand next to a priest at the mandap (a covered structure with pillars), with an Agni (holy fire) between them. Tradition suggests that the bride and groom will circle the fireplace while making their promises to one another. It's generally followed by the ritual of the Mangala Sutra, in which a piece of silk/cord is used to represent the bonding of two souls.

What does the bride wear on her wedding day?

Expect to see Chopra in red, and all decked out for the occasion! Brides in India typically wear a sari in this hue, along with a beautiful headpiece, fine jewels and lavish accessories. Red is referred to as the "color of life" in Indian tradition and symbolizes commitment, spirituality and fertility. Indian brides typically change into a different sari following the ceremony.

Chopra actually dished some details about her wedding day style while exclusively chatting with ET at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City last month. "I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," she teased. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

What about the groom?

Jonas will likely be dressed in a Sherwani (a long jacket) over a pair of Churidas (fitted trousers) with Mojaris (loafers) as he rides in on a horse. Additionally, a red kumkuma (powder) is applied to the groom's forehead for good luck. Grooms tend to wear colors that complement the bride, like gold or white, and generally accessorize with a traditional Safa (turban).

What should the guests wear?

Saris in various bright colors -- like the one Chopra is wearing below! -- are appropriate for weddings in India. Guests can wear any hue they prefer, but it's best to avoid wearing anything black or white, which are colors commonly worn while attending a funeral, or anything that's tight-fitting or revealing. Also, because the festivities are usually drawn out over several days, guests are typically welcome but not expected to attend all of the events.

Will they also have a wedding in America?

Very likely! When someone from America marries into an Indian family, it's common for the couple to have two separate weddings to appropriately honor both traditions. A source told ET earlier this month that Jonas and Chopra also plan to have a celebration with friends and family in the U.S.

Interestingly enough, when Chopra was still gaining fame as an actress, she played a number of Bollywood roles in which she wore various wedding styles. The movies -- What's Your Raashee? (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) -- are all currently streaming on Netflix. So, if you want to feel like an honorary guest at her wedding this weekend, we highly recommend checking these out!

In the days leading up to their wedding, Jonas has been spending plenty of quality time with Chopra and her family. The soon-to-be husband and wife were seen packing on the PDA after Jonas arrived in Delhi, India, on Thanksgiving Day.

"Welcome home baby," Chopra shared on Instagram.

Jonas followed it up with a photo of himself enjoying dinner with his "forever" family.

Then, Chopra shared another sweet pic on Tuesday, which included Jonas' older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner. "Friends.. family," Chopra captioned it, tagging Mumbai as their location.

As previously reported, a source told ET earlier this month that Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, had obtained their marriage license and were beyond ready to "be husband and wife" after getting engaged in July. Jonas asked Chopra to marry him after just two months of dating.

