Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready to walk down the aisle.

The couple got their marriage license last week, a source tells ET, adding that they're "ready to be husband and wife."

According to the source, the engaged pair's nuptials are coming up quick and may occur even sooner than fans think. "The couple plans to be married in India by the end of the year," the source says. "Priyanka is currently in India celebrating Diwali and it could happen very soon."

Jonas and Chopra, who got engaged in July after just two months of dating, also plan to have a celebration with friends and family in the U.S., the source adds.

The Quantico star recently celebrated her bachelorette party with friends in Amsterdam, and a source told ET earlier this week that while they had originally planned to tie the knot next year, they were speeding up their timeline.

“Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," the source notes. “For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

Chopra recently gushed to ET about her bridal party, which was held in New York City last week. Watch below.

